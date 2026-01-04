Spencer Rattler Out, Saints Rely on New Starter Against Falcons

ATLANTA, Ga. — The New Orleans Saints will face the Atlanta Falcons without starting quarterback Spencer Rattler due to a right finger injury. Rattler did not practice all week and is among the inactives for the pivotal game on Sunday.

In place of Rattler, Jake Haener has been elevated from the practice squad to serve as the backup quarterback. Tyler Shough, who took over as the starter in Week 9, will lead the team against Atlanta.

Rattler started the first eight games of the season before being benched for Shough. In his last appearance, Rattler was unable to complete any throws, going 0-of-1 with no yards and no touchdowns. Coach Dennis Allen indicated the injury was significant enough to warrant Rattler’s absence during the team’s critical season finale.

The Saints have also listed several other players as inactive, including wide receiver Chris Olave and running back Alvin Kamara. Linebacker Demario Davis and guard Cesar Ruiz are active despite being previously listed as questionable due to injuries.

With major implications for the NFC South title on the line, the Saints need a win against their division rivals. The game kicks off at noon and will be closely watched as both teams vie for playoff positioning.