ATLANTA, Georgia — The Atlanta Braves continue to see quality performances from their starting pitchers as the MLB season progresses. Spencer Schwellenbach is stepping up this year, especially after the team placed Chris Sale on the injured list.

As of Monday, Schwellenbach has posted a solid 3.26 ERA over 96 and two-thirds innings, showcasing his talent as a Cy Young candidate. His recent performances have significantly bolstered the Braves’ chances of contending for a postseason spot.

In his last eight starts, Schwellenbach’s ERA has been even more impressive at 2.77, with standout outings including an 11-strikeout game. These achievements highlight his capability to dominate at the mound, which is critical for his team’s success.

Schwellenbach is noted for his advanced stats too, ranking in the 96th percentile for walk rate at 4.2% and the 94th percentile for chase rate at 34.5%. This indicates he effectively commands the zone and induces swings on pitches outside the strike zone, essential skills for any successful starting pitcher in today’s game.

His rise comes at a crucial time for the Braves, who have recently faced injury setbacks. With Sale sidelined by a rib injury, Schwellenbach’s contributions are increasingly valuable. He ranks thirteenth in the National League for ERA, possesses the second-best walk rate, and holds the third-best WHIP at 1.01, helping the Braves maintain the fourth-best team ERA in the NL at 3.64.

In his latest start against the Mets, Schwellenbach allowed four earned runs over seven innings, a performance that, for many pitchers, would be commendable. However, for Schwellenbach, this marked a downturn following consistent excellence.

As the season unfolds, it remains uncertain whether Schwellenbach’s efforts can lead the Braves into the postseason.