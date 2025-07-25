Spencer Torkelson Poised for Historic Season with Detroit Tigers

PHOENIX — Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is having a standout season, demonstrating his skills on the diamond. Although Torkelson was not selected for the American League All-Star team last week, he is tied for the league lead in home runs among first basemen, hitting 21 homers so far this season.

Torkelson, who began his career at Arizona State, has been a crucial player for the Tigers, helping propel the team toward first place in the American League standings. Despite his omission from the All-Star festivities, his performance has not gone unnoticed.

Tracy Smith, Torkelson’s former coach at ASU and now at the University of Michigan, noted the young player’s remarkable talent. “He is a generational talent,” Smith said. “People started putting Torkelson in the same sentences as Kyle Schwarber; I think that says enough.”

Torkelson made his mark at ASU during his freshman year in 2018 when he led the nation with 25 home runs, just shy of the school record. His power at the plate, however, is complemented by a strong work ethic, something that has defined his career.

Armando Flores, a former ASU community relations director, praised Torkelson’s intensity. “He had tremendously high expectations of himself every time he went to the plate,” Flores said. “He wanted to hit the ball hard and far each time.”

Since entering the Major Leagues, Torkelson has quickly established himself, maintaining high standards for his performance. Broadcaster Tim Healey remarked on the early signs of Torkelson’s potential, emphasizing his All-American status in college as a strong indicator of future success.

While Torkelson’s power has defined his 2025 season, his batting average of .239 and 96 strikeouts indicate room for growth. At just 25 years old, he continues to develop his skills in the offseason, often seen working hard in the batting cages.

<p“He maintains that commitment and willingness to put in the work needed to reach his goals,” Flores said, noting that Torkelson's dedication to his craft sets him apart.

Despite his accomplishments, Torkelson’s humility shines through. Smith reflects on Torkelson’s character, stating, “He’s truly one of the best human beings – super humble.”