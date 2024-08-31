SpiceJet Operates Empty Flights from Dubai Due to Financial Troubles

Budget airline SpiceJet recently faced a significant operational crisis, as it was compelled to operate flights from Dubai without any passengers on board. This unusual situation arose after passengers were denied check-in services at the airport due to outstanding dues owed by the airline.

The impact of SpiceJet’s financial difficulties was notably harsh, leaving several travelers stranded at Dubai airport. The inability to pay its airport dues prompted the cancellation of numerous flights, part of the eleven daily services the airline offers to Dubai.

Industry sources revealed that the disruptions stemmed from delayed payments to the ground-handling service provider Dnata. Faced with the option of securing passenger facilitation or obtaining fuel, SpiceJet opted to fly empty aircraft back to India to maintain operational efficiency.

A spokesperson for SpiceJet commented that the cancellations were attributed to operational issues. The airline stated that affected passengers were either rebooked on subsequent flights or provided with refunds. Currently, all scheduled flights from Dubai have resumed normal operations.

This incident marks yet another chapter in the ongoing struggles of SpiceJet, which has encountered various operational challenges despite previous fundraising efforts. Earlier this month, Mumbai International Airport had issued a temporary advisory regarding disruptions in SpiceJet’s services, which was resolved following the settlement of payment matters.

Reports indicate that SpiceJet has been experiencing delays in salary and provident fund payments to its employees. The aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), recently placed SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance due to ongoing issues concerning flight cancellations and financial instability.

As of August 29, the DGCA announced that it would increase inspections and surveillance of SpiceJet’s operations to ensure compliance with safety regulations. This decision followed a special audit conducted on the airline’s engineering facilities in early August, which revealed several deficiencies.