Spielberg Reflects on Jaws at Academy Museum Exhibition

Los Angeles, CA – At the Academy Museum’s exhibition preview on Wednesday morning, renowned director Steven Spielberg made an unexpected entrance without a prepared speech. He humorously explained, “Because I didn’t come prepared in 1974 to make Jaws, I decided to risk it again today.” The 78-year-old creator was addressing hundreds of press and staff at the David Geffen Theater.

His visit coincided with the exhibition dedicated to Jaws, showcasing rare objects and memorabilia that narrate the film’s storied history. It is the largest exhibition ever held for a single film at the Academy Museum. The exhibit features the original shark model known as “Bruce,” as well as Spielberg’s annotated script, storyboards, and original concept art.

Certified highlights included composer John Williams’ sheet music and a Panavision underwater camera used during filming. Attendees enjoyed interactive displays where visitors could simulate effects from the film, such as recreating the famous “dun dun” musical cue.

Spielberg expressed surprise at the exhibition’s collection, especially a buoy linked to the film’s first victim. “How did anyone know to keep the buoy for 50 years and then loan it to the Academy?” he inquired, reflecting on the film’s cultural impact that has endured over five decades.

Academy Museum director Amy Homma praised Spielberg’s relentless creativity, noting that a recent re-release of Jaws ranked No. 2 at the box office. “American cinema would not be the same without Steven Spielberg,” she stated during the event.

Homma also announced plans for a comprehensive Spielberg retrospective scheduled for 2028, without revealing further details. Additionally, the Hollywood Scoring Orchestra performed selections from Williams’ score, remarkably including two musicians who played from the original recording session.

Reflecting on his early career, Spielberg shared concerns he faced while filming Jaws. He recalled feeling that his career might be over as production spiraled out of control. “I thought I better give this my all because I’m not working in the industry again,” he remembered, emphasizing the obstacles the crew overcame.

Ultimately, Spielberg recognized the camaraderie that developed among the crew, crediting it for their success. “I’ve never been closer to a cast than during Jaws. We managed to finish it together despite all odds. The film gave me my career.”