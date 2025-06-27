Spike Lee Backs Mark Jackson for Knicks Head Coach Position

New York, NY — Spike Lee, the renowned filmmaker and Miami Vice devotee, has shared his strong preference for the next head coach of the New York Knicks. In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Lee expressed his desire for former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson to take the reins of the Knicks.

The Knicks are seeking a new head coach following their surprising run to the Eastern Conference Finals earlier this month, marking the franchise’s deepest playoff run in 25 years. Lee believes Jackson, who has strong ties to the Knicks and hails from Brooklyn, is the perfect candidate for the job.

“I would love the Knicks to bring home Mark Jackson,” Lee said during the NBA Draft. He praised Jackson’s previous coaching stint with the Warriors, where he set the foundation for the team that later won four championships under Steve Kerr. “He’s the one that set the table for Steve Kerr and Golden State,” Lee noted.

Jackson, 60, had a successful tenure with the Warriors from 2011 to 2014, finishing with a record of 121-109. He guided the team to one playoff series victory before being replaced by Kerr. After his coaching career, he served as an ESPN game analyst until layoffs in 2023 ended his employment.

The Knicks’ search for a new coach remains extensive and includes interviews with candidates like Mike Brown, Taylor Jenkins, and Micah Nori. Recently, reports indicated that the Knicks have also sought to interview James Borrego, an associate coach with the New Orleans Pelicans, as well as Ime Udoka, Jason Kidd, Chris Finch, Quin Snyder, and Billy Donovan.

Rick Pitino, the head coach of St. John’s and former coach of Jackson when he played for the Knicks, also endorsed Lee’s proposition, calling Jackson “one of the brightest minds I’ve coached.”

Though Tom Thibodeau was recently dismissed after leading the team to the playoffs in four of five seasons, Knicks fans, including Lee, are hopeful for a strong rebound with a fresh leadership direction.