Spike Lee Discusses New Film ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ and His Career

Brooklyn, NY — Spike Lee, the acclaimed director known for over 40 years in the film industry, explores new territory with his upcoming film ‘Highest 2 Lowest.’ Based on Akira Kurosawa‘s 1963 crime drama ‘High and Low,’ Lee offers a lively reinterpretation rather than a straightforward remake.

The film, set to feature Denzel Washington as a high-flying record executive and A$AP Rocky as a superfan, grapples with elements of morality and class disparity. Lee asserts, “This is not a remake. This is a reinterpretation,” emphasizing his admiration for Kurosawa, whose work influenced his own early films. Lee recalls the genesis of his first feature, ‘She’s Gotta Have It,’ which stemmed from his exposure to Kurosawa’s ‘Rashomon‘ during his graduate studies.

Current economic challenges in Hollywood have not hampered Lee in securing funding for the film. “Nah. It was Denzel Washington! Money was not a problem,” he said, referencing how Washington’s involvement facilitated ease in production.

Rumors about Washington’s potential retirement prompt a thoughtful response from Lee. “Don’t believe the hype. Mr. Denzel Washington will hang them up when he wants to hang them up,” he remarked, highlighting their long-standing collaborative history.

As Lee navigates the film’s release strategy, he expresses his disappointment about the limited theatrical window before the movie streams on Apple TV+. “I would have liked a longer theatrical release,” he said, asserting that these decisions weren’t solely under his control.

On thematic reflections in ‘Highest 2 Lowest,’ he declined to relate specifically to his own journey, insisting that his work is driven by passion rather than personal narratives. “When I’m working, I don’t need an alarm clock to get me up. I’m ready because I’m doing what I love,” Lee stated.

With a career marked by collaborations with actors such as Washington and noteworthy narratives tackling race and social issues, Lee also shares his admiration for contemporary filmmakers like Ryan Coogler. He recently attended a screening of Coogler’s work and described the experience as revelatory.

Concerning the late salsa musician Eddie Palmieri, who appears in ‘Highest 2 Lowest,’ Lee shared his sorrow over Palmieri’s passing and the personal connection he had with the musician. “A big, big blow,” he reflected.

As Lee prepares for the film’s premiere and its subsequent streaming release, he remains optimistic for audience reception. “I mean, that’s elementary. You make a film and you hope that people respond to it,” he concluded, a testament to his enduring commitment to storytelling.