Spike Lee Praises A$AP Rocky Before Film Release

NEW YORK, NY — Acclaimed director Spike Lee spoke highly of A$AP Rocky during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 31, ahead of the film Highest 2 Lowest‘s release on August 22. Lee, known for his passion for cinema and as a devoted New York Knicks fan, discussed Rocky’s performance alongside Denzel Washington in the neo-noir crime thriller.

Lee expressed admiration for A$AP Rocky’s acting skills, saying, “Yeah, don’t sleep on A$AP. In this film, Denzel and A$AP go toe-to-toe.” He noted the intriguing resemblance between the two actors, stating, “Even before I got involved with this film, I always thought that A$AP looked like he could be Denzel’s son.” This resemblance adds a unique dynamic for viewers.

Having collaborated with Washington on multiple films, Lee has observed that many actors struggle when working alongside the Oscar-winning actor. “I’ve done five films with Denzel, and a lot of times when he’s in a scene with somebody, they just get overwhelmed,” Lee remarked. “But A$AP wasn’t having that. Toe-to-toe, I mean, they were going at it.”

Highest 2 Lowest is a reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa‘s 1963 film High and Low. The film features A$AP Rocky as Yung Felon, an aspiring rapper, while Denzel Washington plays a successful record label owner, Stackin Hits. The film is set entirely in New York City.

It premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May and has already gained critical acclaim, holding an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes. After its theatrical run beginning on August 22, the film will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ starting September 5.