Entertainment
Spike Lee Takes Another Shot at Boston Sports in Latest Film
NEW YORK, NY — Spike Lee is back with a sharp dose of New York pride in his latest film, “Highest 2 Lowest,” which debuted on Apple TV+ after a limited theatrical release. The film, Lee’s first since 2020’s “Da 5 Bloods,” is a reimagining of Akira Kurosawa‘s classic, “High and Low.” The film features Lee’s signature take on the rivalry between New York and Boston sports, prominently displaying his disdain for the Boston Celtics.
In the movie, Lee plays David King, a music mogul navigating the chaos surrounding his son’s kidnapping. Along the way, the film weaves in moments underscoring the fierce rivalry between New Yorkers and Bostonians. The first jab comes when King’s son, Trey, dons a Celtics headband, prompting King to grill him for supporting the enemy team.
Former Los Angeles Laker Rick Fox makes a cameo as a coach, and during a police interview about Trey’s disappearance, a police officer’s loyalty to the Celtics is revealed, highlighting the ongoing tensions between teams and their fans.
Lee’s critiques aren’t limited to just basketball. The film also takes a shot at the Boston Red Sox, featuring scenes where Yankees fans on a subway chant, “Boston sucks!” The movie embraces New York culture, boasting appearances from local celebrities such as A$AP Rocky and Ice Spice.
As we see characters expressing their rivalries on and off the court, Lee continues to celebrate New York while lampooning Boston teams. The depth of his filmmaking shines through as he balances love for his city against a backdrop of sports rivalry.
“Boston pulled the motherfuckin’ emergency brake!” one character shouts during a subway panic, a line that encapsulates the film’s spirit of playful rivalry. Lee’s ability to mix humor and serious themes continues to impress as he guides audiences through another chapter of sports and cultural commentary.
