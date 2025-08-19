Tech
SpinLaunch Secures $30M for Meridian Space Constellation Project
WASHINGTON — SpinLaunch announced it has raised $30 million in funding to develop its Meridian Space broadband satellite constellation. This funding round was led by ATW Partners and includes strategic investment from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.
The company aims to create a cost-efficient Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communication system. SpinLaunch’s innovative approach utilizes a ground-based centrifuge to accelerate satellites to hypersonic speeds before they enter orbit, significantly reducing launch costs and emissions.
Last month, the company appointed a new chief executive, who previously managed the deployment of the OneWeb constellation. SpinLaunch identifies a growing demand for its services and completed tests of its specialized multi-band reflectarray antenna.
“We’re not just building momentum, we’re earning trust,” said the new CEO, emphasizing the importance of collaboration with partners like Kongsberg. The company expects to connect its first customer by the second half of 2026.
With the new funds, SpinLaunch plans to expand its market infrastructure and accelerate the rollout of the Meridian constellation. A contract worth $135 million with Kongsberg NanoAvionics will help provide broadband services to various clients, including governmental agencies.
This funding elevates SpinLaunch’s position within the competitive aerospace industry, as investors increasingly seek scalable solutions for satellite deployment. The overall satellite launch market is expected to grow substantially in the coming years, further driving interest in innovative technologies like SpinLaunch’s.
