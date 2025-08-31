Spokane Expands Speed Camera Program as School Year Begins

SPOKANE, Wash. — As students return to school, Spokane has reinstated 20 mile per hour speed limits in school zones, with stiff penalties for speeding drivers. The city has placed eight photo speed cameras in key locations to catch violators.

In May, the most violations occurred on Regal Street, located between Ferris High School and Adams Elementary School, with over 700 speeding tickets issued. Longfellow Elementary School saw more than 500 violations, while Willard Elementary recorded just over 400.

The enforcement system includes both speed and red light cameras throughout Spokane. “I believe the highest fine amount is $250, but with a speed zone ticket that one of my motorcycle officers issues, it can go very, very expensive,” said Sergeant Teresa Fuller of the Spokane Police Department.

Violations in school zones have serious implications. “If you get issued a school zone infraction, you cannot have it waived or reduced, and it will go on your driving record. So we take those very seriously,” Fuller added.

The revenue generated from these tickets contributes to the camera program, as well as funding a traffic patrol officer’s salary and city traffic calming projects. Spokane anticipates earning over $4 million from speed tickets by 2025.

<p"The countdown timers downtown on the don't walk signs are all paid for by photo enforcement. Many pedestrian signals were also funded through this program," Fuller explained.

The Spokane Police Department has noted that the cameras successfully slow down drivers. “About 90% of those who have received and paid a photo enforcement violation have never received another violation,” Fuller stated.

Plans are in place to install additional cameras near Shaw Middle School and Shadle Park High School to further enhance safety in these areas.