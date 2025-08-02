Sport and Bahia Clash in High-Stakes Brazilian Serie A Match

Recife, Brazil — Sport Recife will face Bahia this Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Ilha do Retiro Stadium, in a crucial matchup for both teams in the 18th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro.

The Sport team is struggling at the bottom of the league, currently holding the 20th position with just five points from 15 games. They have not secured a victory in the last 18 matches, with their most recent game ending in a 2-2 draw against Santos. This ongoing streak has raised concerns among players and fans alike about their prospects of remaining in the top tier of Brazilian football.

The head coach of Sport, Daniel Paulista, will have to navigate the match without key players. Lucas Lima is suspended, and Derik’s ankle injury leaves his participation uncertain. There is a challenge for the lineup with competition for Lima’s spot between Pedro Augusto, Atencio, and Matheusinho, while Ignacio Ramírez and Pablo will likely fill Derik’s role if he is unable to play.

Bahia enters this match with a much stronger position, sitting 4th in the standings with 28 points. The Tricolor is looking to extend their five-game unbeaten streak, which includes four victories and one draw. Their last game saw a solid 3-0 win against Juventude, showcasing their recent form. Coach Rogério Ceni is set to welcome back several players who were rested in the last match, which includes Caio Alexandre, Jean Lucas, and Everton Ribeiro.

However, Ceni will have to cope with the loss of Erick Pulga, who suffered a thigh injury, and may replace him with Cauly or use Iago Borduchi in a more advanced role. The expected lineup for Bahia includes goalkeeper Ronaldo and defenders Gilberto, David Duarte, and Luciano Juba.

With both teams aiming for three crucial points, fans can expect a competitive environment at the Ilha do Retiro. The game will be broadcast live on Premiere.