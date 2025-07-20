Sport Recife Faces Botafogo in Brazilian Clash on Sunday

Pernambuco, Brazil — Sport Recife will face Botafogo on July 20, 2025, at Estadio Adelmar da Costa Carvalho in a crucial Brazilian league matchup. Recife, sitting at the bottom of the table, is still searching for their first win of the season after losing 2-0 to Juventude in their last match. Botafogo, however, dropped to sixth place following a goalless draw with Vitoria.

Despite their struggles, Sport Recife’s losses have often come by narrow margins, with five matches ending in a single-goal deficit. The team has fallen behind eight times this season after having led at halftime. With only five goals scored to date, Recife has struggled offensively, particularly at home, where they have scored just two goals.

In contrast, Botafogo has displayed a strong defensive performance since hiring manager Davide Ancelotti, having gone without conceding a goal in his first few games. However, their away form has been inconsistent, with Botafogo dropping points in five matches outside Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos this season.

The previous face-off between these teams saw Recife last emerge victorious in July 2014, prompting heavy pressure on Sport to revert its fortunes. In their history, Botafogo has been dominant over Recife, going unbeaten against them in their last eight encounters.

Key players for Recife include Igor Carius and Thyere, who both have shown resilience despite the team’s challenges. Botafogo will be without key defender due to injury but will rely on goalkeeper John, who has managed two clean sheets.

In terms of lineup, Sport Recife may opt for Franca, Alexandre, and Carius, while Botafogo could field John, Vitinho, and Cabral. The match is critical for both teams, with Recife itching for their first victory and Botafogo hoping to solidify their position in the top six.

As the teams prepare for this important clash, Recife needs to harness home advantage, while Botafogo seeks to sustain their recent winning momentum.