Sporting CP and Benfica Clash in 2025 Portuguese Super Cup

ALGARVE, Portugal — Sporting CP will face off against Benfica in the 2025 Portuguese Super Cup this Thursday, July 31, at Estádio do Algarve. The match is set to kick off at 3:45 PM ET, marking the beginning of the Portuguese domestic season.

Last season, Sporting emerged as the dominant force, having clinched both the Primeira Liga and the Taça de Portugal. This match represents a chance for Benfica to redeem themselves after finishing as runners-up in both competitions.

Sporting CP’s head coach, Riu Borges, led the team to its last league victory and is now tasked with navigating the loss of star forward Viktor Gyokeres, who moved to the Premier League. Meanwhile, Benfica is determined to shake off their previous setbacks and come out strong in this year’s competition.

Fans in the United States can watch the match live on FuboTV, beIN SPORTS, and other streaming services. In the USA, the match will air at 3:45 PM ET, with different kick-off times for other time zones: 2:45 PM CT, 1:45 PM MT, and 12:45 PM PT.

The Estádio do Algarve is expected to be packed, with over 20,000 fans anticipated to attend this high-stakes encounter. This single match not only offers a chance for silverware but also serves as a crucial litmus test for both teams as they head into a new season.

Recent matches have seen Sporting win two friendlies after a tough loss to Celtic, while Benfica aims to bounce back following their defeat at the Club World Cup. The rivalry between these two historic clubs adds extra intensity to the Super Cup clash.

Both teams have made significant changes to their lineups, with both aiming to secure their spot in the history of Portuguese football with a victory this Thursday.