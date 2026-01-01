Sporting Kansas City Acquires Defender Justin Reynolds from Chicago Fire FC

Kansas City, MO – Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club has acquired defender Justin Reynolds from Chicago Fire FC. The transaction includes Sporting’s natural third-round selection in the 2028 MLS SuperDraft and potentially up to $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) based on performance incentives. Chicago will retain a percentage of any future transfer fees for Reynolds.

Reynolds, a 21-year-old versatile defender primarily playing at right back, has made 76 professional appearances with the Chicago Fire, including 14 for the first team in Major League Soccer (MLS). He also played 62 matches for the Fire’s MLS NEXT Pro team, scoring three goals and providing six assists.

After impressing as a Homegrown Player in the Fire Academy, Reynolds signed with Chicago before the 2023 season. In March 2024, he went on a two-month loan to FC Lugano in the Swiss Super League and made his debut on the final day of the season. Upon returning, he stepped onto the MLS field as a substitute against Inter Miami on July 20, 2024, and earned his first start two months later against Toronto FC.

Earlier this year, Reynolds scored his first senior goal, providing the game-winner in a thrilling match against Inter Miami, finalizing a 5-3 victory on September 30, 2025. He is also noted for his family ties to the Fire, as his older brother, Andre Reynolds II, is a former Homegrown Player for the club.

Reynolds has represented the United States at both the Under-15 and Under-19 levels and was instrumental in the Fire winning the inaugural MLS NEXT U-19 Championship in 2021.

With Reynolds joining the squad, Sporting Kansas City now has 17 players signed for the upcoming 2026 season.