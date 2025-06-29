Sports
Sporting Kansas City Faces Real Salt Lake Amid Injury Challenges
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City is set to conclude its three-game homestand this Saturday when it hosts Real Salt Lake at Children’s Mercy Park. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. CT, and fans can stream the match on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. Local radio coverage will be provided by Sports Radio 810 WHB.
As the team prepares for the match, several players remain sidelined due to injuries. Nemanja Radoja, Dany Rosero, and Robert Voloder will not participate, while defender Joaquin Fernandez will serve a one-game suspension for accumulating yellow cards. The situation has tested the team’s depth and strategy ahead of a crucial match.
Sporting Kansas City holds a 1-1-0 record from the first two contests of this homestand. The club suffered a 4-2 defeat to FC Dallas on June 14 but bounced back with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC on Wednesday. In that match, Dejan Joveljic scored a dramatic late goal, showcasing his scoring ability and importance to the team.
This weekend’s match carries additional significance as the club will honor former captain Matt Besler with an induction into the Sporting Legends hall of honor during halftime. His contributions to the team over the years have left a lasting legacy.
Sporting Kansas City last faced Real Salt Lake over a year ago, on June 19, 2024, when they lost 4-3 at home. Notable players such as Johnny Russell and William Agada, who previously played for Sporting, will be part of the RSL lineup, making the match a compelling narrative for fans.
The team continues to thrive under interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin, who has achieved an impressive record since taking over in March. Sporting has scored 24 goals in 13 matches during his tenure, the third highest in the Western Conference.
