Sporting Kansas City Hosts Austin FC in Key Playoff Clash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City will face Austin FC on Sunday night in a pivotal MLS match with playoff implications. The game is set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. CT at Children’s Mercy Park as both teams aim to secure their postseason ambitions.

Austin FC has been on an upswing, scoring multiple goals in five of their last six matches. The team, coached by Nico Estévez, aims to build on its success after a 3-1 victory against the San Jose Earthquakes last week. With 38 points, Austin currently sits seventh in the Western Conference and could climb to sixth with a win.

“We’re making strides toward achieving attractive, winning soccer,” Estévez said, acknowledging that while the team is improving, they are still not at their desired level yet.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, recently ended a four-match losing streak with a thrilling 4-2 comeback win over the Colorado Rapids. Interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin has brought a new dynamic to the team, giving younger players more opportunities.

“There’s been a lightness and freedom to how we’ve played lately,” Zavagnin noted. However, the team remains at the bottom of the league standings, needing wins to stay in contention.

Dejan Joveljic, who scored two goals against Colorado, leads Sporting with 16 goals this season. He aims to continue his scoring form against Austin. Despite the struggles of the season, a win could move Sporting just five points away from playoff contention.

“It’s going to be a tough match. Both teams have a lot to play for,” Joveljic said ahead of the matchup.

In their previous meeting this season, Austin secured a narrow 1-0 victory, giving them confidence heading into Sunday’s contest. Fans expect an exciting game filled with attacking soccer from both sides.

As the match approaches, tensions are high and stakes are even higher with both teams vying for a better playoff position.