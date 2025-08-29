Sporting San Miguelito Aims for Top Spot in Copa Centroamericana

San Pedro Sula, Honduras — The Copa Centroamericana 2025 group stage wraps up with Sporting San Miguelito already qualified for the quarterfinals. The team is looking to secure the top position in Group B, where three historic Central American clubs are vying for the second spot.

Sporting San Miguelito will visit Real España on Thursday in San Pedro Sula, while Herediano hosts Municipal from Guatemala. Sporting started the tournament with a valuable 1-1 draw against Municipal, taking an early lead in the second minute before conceding an equalizer in the 32nd minute.

In the following match, Sporting triumphed 2-1 over Diriangén from Nicaragua, scoring twice in the first 22 minutes. Last week, they dominated Herediano with a 2-0 victory, adding to their impressive tally of seven points, which guarantees their passage to the quarterfinals.

Sporting currently leads Group B with 7 points and a +3 goal difference. Municipal holds 5 points, while both Herediano and Real España have 3 points. The two matches on Thursday at 9:00 p.m. (Panama time) will determine the final placements in the group.

The tension remains high as teams across the competition are fighting for their chances to advance. Plazas Amador has already secured its spot in Group A, while teams like Olimpia, Saprissa, and Motagua are still battling for advancement in their respective groups.

As the group stage approaches its conclusion, all eyes will be on the pivotal matches that could change the fate for many teams. Sporting San Miguelito is eager to maintain their momentum as they aim for a strong finish against Real España.