Tech
EA SPORTS FC™ 26 Presents New Manager Career Features
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — EA SPORTS has unveiled exciting updates for the Manager Career Mode in its upcoming title, EA SPORTS FC™ 26. The new features, inspired by fan feedback, aim to enhance gameplay and introduce more dynamic challenges.
One of the most notable additions is the Manager Live Career experience, which creates a hub filled with evolving challenges that refresh weekly and monthly to maintain player engagement throughout the season. These challenges include objectives that mirror real-world football events, such as transfer frenzy periods and notable matchups in competitions.
The gameplay experience is being enhanced with Authentic Gameplay presets that focus on realism. Players will experience a more tactical and realistic match environment, emphasizing decision-making and player positioning. This shift encourages a strategic approach rather than a quick-paced style of play, making every match feel significant.
EA SPORTS is also introducing unique challenges that cater to various management scenarios, such as winning leagues with youth players or overcoming point deductions. Players can track their progress through a new Hub interface tailored for quick access to challenges and objectives.
The update includes a deeper simulation aspect allowing players to manage multiple leagues, providing a more interconnected football environment. By integrating historical player data, managers will have better tools for evaluating talent based on past performance.
Moreover, the game will feature unexpected events that challenge players’ adaptability and decision-making, creating a narrative-driven experience that better reflects the unpredictability of real-life football. Customisation options for managers and players have also been expanded, adding more avenues for personalization in gameplay.
The pre-order for EA SPORTS FC™ 26 is available now, promising a transformative career mode loaded with opportunities for tactical exploration and managerial success.
