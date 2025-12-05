EA Sports Releases College Football 26 Update 1.015 with New Content

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — EA Sports has launched a new update for College Football 26, titled version 1.015, which became available on December 4. This free update adds a plethora of content, including 26 new uniforms, helmets, and improvements aimed at enhancing the realism of the football simulation game.

Football fans can look forward to a significant uniform refresh with additions from various conferences, such as the ACC, Big 12, and Pac-12, featuring throwbacks, camo sets, and team-specific alternates. EA has yet to confirm any gameplay-related changes in this patch but has stated that it may be the last significant update for the year.

The update boasts new designs for teams like Oregon and Mountain West throwbacks, along with Sun Belt tribute designs. These enhancements reflect EA’s commitment to providing players with a more immersive gaming experience.

Players accessing the update on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S can also benefit from an ongoing promotion on the PlayStation Store, which allows new users to purchase the game at a discounted rate.

College Football 26 continues to engage its community with new content, illustrating the developers’ dedication to improving gameplay and customization options. Fans eagerly await further announcements, including any potential gameplay adjustments that could come with future updates.