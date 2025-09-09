EA Sports Releases First Update for Madden NFL 26

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — EA Sports has rolled out its first title update for Madden NFL 26 after its launch. This update includes exciting additions like three European stadiums: the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, and Dublin Stadium.

Players will also benefit from a new playbook designed by former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert. This update has introduced the Nike Rivalries program, which unlocks brand-new uniforms for specific teams from the AFC East and NFC West. The program is set to remain a key feature of Madden for at least the next four years, with each iteration highlighting different themes.

In terms of gameplay changes, EA made adjustments to various plays to address specific issues and enhance balance. The update aims to streamline Franchise Mode, reducing time spent on card transitions. Additionally, changes have been made to Superstar Mode and Ultimate Team features.

Lastly, developers have corrected a known issue, ensuring that commentators no longer mispronounce the last names of some rookie players. This attention to detail is part of EA’s ongoing commitment to improving the game experience.