EA Sports Reveals Top 25 Teams for College Football ’26 Rankings

AUBURN, Ala. — As college football season approaches, EA Sports has released its rankings for College Football '26, scheduled to launch on July 10. The release comes after last year’s successful return of EA’s college football video game after a long hiatus.

This week, the top 25 teams were announced, and they reflect a mix of fan-favorites and recent performances. Leading the list is Alabama, followed closely by Texas, Ohio State, and Penn State.

As the rankings reveal begins, the list features teams that fans and commentators have started to comment on, including Auburn at number 22, despite the team’s struggles last season ending at 5-7. Hugh Freeze, Auburn’s head coach, acknowledged the challenge ahead as the team aims to improve.

“We know we have a lot to prove this season,” Freeze said. “But being recognized in preseason rankings is a sign of faith from the community and fans.”

This year also highlights the ongoing battle between top rivals. LSU and Clemson will face off in what is projected as a key game in determining playoff contenders in the opening week of the regular season.

The full top 25 list includes:

25. Illinois

24. South Carolina

23. Duke

22. Auburn

21. Missouri

20. Tennessee

19. SMU

18. Indiana

17. Oklahoma

16. Ole Miss

15. Michigan

14. Arizona State

13. Texas Tech

12. Florida

11. Miami

10. LSU

9. Oregon

8. Texas A&M

7. Clemson

6. Georgia

5. Notre Dame

4. Penn State

3. Ohio State

2. Texas

1. Alabama.

The anticipation for College Football ’26 continues to build as fans eagerly await more details, including gameplay mechanics and in-depth team features. With early access opening up on July 7, fans are hopeful for another successful year in the series.