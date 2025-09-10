Spotify Premium Launches Lossless Audio Feature in Select Markets

Stockholm, Sweden – Spotify has officially launched its long-awaited Lossless audio feature for Premium subscribers in select markets. This enhancement allows users to stream music in up to 24-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC quality, providing a superior audio experience.

Premium subscribers will receive a notification within their app once the Lossless feature becomes available. “The wait is finally over; we’re so excited Lossless sound is rolling out to Premium subscribers,” said Gustav Gyllenhammar, Spotify’s VP of Subscriptions. He emphasized that the new feature was built with quality and user experience in mind.

Lossless audio is part of Spotify’s ongoing commitment to improve its services, enabling fans to enjoy music like never before. Spotify aims to meet the various listening preferences of its users by offering custom settings that allow selections for Low, Normal, High, Very High, and Lossless music quality.

Accessible on mobile, desktop, and tablet, the new feature also supports many external devices, including models from Sony, Bose, Samsung, and Sennheiser. Additional support for devices such as Sonos and Amazon products is expected to arrive next month.

To enable Lossless audio, users must manually adjust settings in the app. After tapping their profile icon, they can navigate to Settings & Privacy and select Media Quality to enable Lossless for Wi-Fi, cellular, or downloads. Users will see a Lossless indicator in the Now Playing view when the feature is active.

For optimal performance, Spotify recommends streaming Lossless audio using a wired connection to headphones or speakers, as Bluetooth technology currently lacks the bandwidth needed for true lossless quality.

The rollout of Lossless audio is gradually expanding to over 50 markets and is currently available in Australia, Austria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, the United States, and the United Kingdom.