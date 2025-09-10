Tech
Spotify Premium Launches Lossless Audio Feature in Select Markets
Stockholm, Sweden – Spotify has officially launched its long-awaited Lossless audio feature for Premium subscribers in select markets. This enhancement allows users to stream music in up to 24-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC quality, providing a superior audio experience.
Premium subscribers will receive a notification within their app once the Lossless feature becomes available. “The wait is finally over; we’re so excited Lossless sound is rolling out to Premium subscribers,” said Gustav Gyllenhammar, Spotify’s VP of Subscriptions. He emphasized that the new feature was built with quality and user experience in mind.
Lossless audio is part of Spotify’s ongoing commitment to improve its services, enabling fans to enjoy music like never before. Spotify aims to meet the various listening preferences of its users by offering custom settings that allow selections for Low, Normal, High, Very High, and Lossless music quality.
Accessible on mobile, desktop, and tablet, the new feature also supports many external devices, including models from Sony, Bose, Samsung, and Sennheiser. Additional support for devices such as Sonos and Amazon products is expected to arrive next month.
To enable Lossless audio, users must manually adjust settings in the app. After tapping their profile icon, they can navigate to Settings & Privacy and select Media Quality to enable Lossless for Wi-Fi, cellular, or downloads. Users will see a Lossless indicator in the Now Playing view when the feature is active.
For optimal performance, Spotify recommends streaming Lossless audio using a wired connection to headphones or speakers, as Bluetooth technology currently lacks the bandwidth needed for true lossless quality.
The rollout of Lossless audio is gradually expanding to over 50 markets and is currently available in Australia, Austria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, the United States, and the United Kingdom.
Recent Posts
- Spotify Premium Launches Lossless Audio Feature in Select Markets
- Ryan Clark Apologizes Amid Controversial Exchange with Peter Schrager
- Vogue’s Anna Wintour Praises Meryl Streep’s Performance in Classic Film
- Binance Launches OpenLedger Blockchain with HODLer Airdrops Program
- Giants Face Quarterback Dilemma Ahead of Week 2 Matchup
- Coastal Warnings for Millions as Rip Currents Threaten Beachgoers
- FIFA Club World Cup Captivates 2.7 Billion Fans Globally
- Arabella Kushner Joins Grandfather at U.S. Open Amid Mixed Reactions
- New York Times Connections Game Gains Popularity Among Word Enthusiasts
- Brewers Reinstated Hoskins After 57-Game Injury Hiatus
- Asset Entities Shares Soar After Merger Vote with Strive for Bitcoin Treasury
- Montenegro Eyes EU and Euro Zone Membership by 2028
- Is Taylor Frankie Paul the Next Bachelorette? Speculation Grows
- Atlantic Hurricane Season Sees Unprecedented Calm Amid Peak
- Klarna Prices IPO at $40 per Share, Valuing Company at Over $15 Billion
- Leaked Screen Test Sparks Debate Over Richard Pryor Biopic Casting
- LG Twins Face Kiwoom Heroes in KBO Showdown on September 9
- Goliath Resources Reports Major Gold Interception in British Columbia
- Dangerous Rip Currents Threaten East Coast Beachgoers
- Charlotte Mayor Wins Primary Amid Outcry Over Ukrainian Refugee’s Murder