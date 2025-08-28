Spotify Reveals Songs of Summer 2025 With Unique Vibes

New York, NY – As summer progresses, Spotify has unveiled its Songs of Summer 2025, showcasing five tracks that encapsulate the season’s unique musical vibe. This year’s selections emphasize a softer, introspective sound that is a departure from the upbeat anthems of previous summers. The Spotify editorial team curated this list by analyzing streaming data, cultural significance, and their own insights.

Leading the list is Alex Warren’s “Ordinary,” which not only dominated Spotify charts but also became the most-streamed song of the summer, solidifying Warren’s ascent to superstardom. The heartfelt lyrics resonated well with fans, especially during wedding season.

Ravyn Lenae’s “Love Me Not” also had a significant impact, marking her international breakthrough this summer. The song’s cozy, nostalgic groove has captivated listeners, reflecting the emotional nuances of summer love.

Sabrina Carpenter returned as a contender with her track “Manchild,” blending vulnerability with a sharp edge. The song achieved 25 consecutive days at No. 1 on Spotify’s U.S. daily chart following its release on June 5.

Another standout is sombr’s “back to friends,” which propelled the artist’s monthly listeners from 8 million to an impressive 54 million, illustrating the global appeal of stripped-back, emotionally resonant music.

Lastly, “Shake It To The Max (FLY) – Remix” by MOLIY, featuring Silent Addy, Skillibeng, and Shenseea, brought high-energy to the summer despite the overall trend towards mellow sounds. The remix charted in over 45 countries, including significant placements in Belgium and Trinidad and Tobago.

Spotify’s analysis indicates that 2025 was marked by the “least danceable and lowest-energy summer for music” in the Northern Hemisphere, a notable shift in listener preferences this season. The Songs of Summer playlist serves as a portrayal of how music tastes evolve in response to personal experiences and global influences.