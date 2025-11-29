Spotify Wrapped 2025 Release Date Predictions Surface

NEW YORK, NY — Spotify Wrapped, the annual recap of listening habits, is eagerly awaited by users around the globe. While Spotify has not officially announced the launch date for the 2025 edition, clues from previous years suggest a possible release in early December.

Based on historical data, Spotify Wrapped has typically launched in the first week of December. For instance, Wrapped 2024 was released on December 4, and previous years showed a pattern with similar dates, making December 3 or December 4 contenders for the upcoming release.

Spotify Wrapped summarizes users’ top songs, favorite artists, and insightful statistics about their listening habits. Fans can expect a mix of returning features and some surprises, keeping the experience fresh.

Over the past four years, Spotify Wrapped has been revealed on Wednesdays at the end of November or beginning of December. Looking at this trend, November 26 or December 3 are likely candidates for the 2025 launch.

Although social media teasers usually build excitement ahead of the release, no such announcements have surfaced yet. Currently, the only available page provides links back to the previous year’s recap.

Another common inquiry concerns the cut-off date for listening statistics that will count toward Wrapped 2025. Though Spotify has not explicitly clarified this, it appears that stats are gathered from January 1 until mid-November. Listeners curious about their late November stats may need to wait for official confirmation.

As Spotify prepares to compile these extensive recaps for millions of users, the technical challenges involved could mean tracking ends days to weeks before the annual reveal. Once the details for Spotify Wrapped 2025 are confirmed, updates will be provided across platforms.

Users can expect a deeper look into their listening trends, along with highlights from their favorite tracks. Stay tuned for updates as December approaches.