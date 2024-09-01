Spring Blooms Illuminate Melbourne’s Parks

The arrival of spring in Melbourne has marked a vibrant display of flowers across various parks, delighting visitors with an array of colors and fragrances.

On the first day of spring, families flocked to popular sites such as the Royal Botanic Gardens. The gardens were particularly enchanting, showcasing cherry blossoms that attracted many eager observers.

Will Barlow, a local resident from Footscray, visited the gardens with his family. Barlow expressed his admiration for the Royal Botanic Gardens, describing it as ‘probably the nicest park anywhere in Melbourne’.

Another resident, Will McCormick, took advantage of his day off from work to enjoy the beauty of the park with his wife and daughter, commenting on the importance of spending quality family time.

Visitors from around the world also joined in the festivities. Kuldeep Singh, who is visiting from Amritsar, India, enjoyed a picnic with his family, appreciating the natural beauty that Melbourne has to offer.

Tim Uebergang, acting manager of horticulture at the Royal Botanic Gardens, noted that the blooming of various flowers is occurring earlier than usual, a trend attributed to climate change. Among the blooming plants are wattles and the nodding blue lily, which are part of the Australian Forest Walk.

For those looking to explore beyond the city, Parks Victoria has released a guide detailing the best locations to observe floral displays in the Dandenong Ranges. This guide highlights gardens such as the Alfred Nicholas Memorial Garden and the Dandenong Ranges Botanic Garden, which feature rhododendrons, camellias, and other spring florals.