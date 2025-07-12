Springboks Overhaul Team for Italy Test, Trust Squad Depth

Gqeberha, South Africa — The Springboks have announced significant changes to their lineup ahead of their second Test against Italy. Captain and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick emphasized that these adjustments are a sign of the team’s depth, not a response to panic, despite a shaky performance in their last match.

In their previous encounter, the Springboks raced to a 28-3 halftime lead but ultimately secured a 42-24 victory in Pretoria. Stick confirmed that a trio of players is set to make their Test debuts, while others return from rotation. “We trust all the players in our squad, and every player in the team deserves their spot,” Stick remarked, stressing the importance of building squad depth.

Several players received a second opportunity to shine, while newcomers will also showcase their talent. The Springboks are aware of the challenge posed by Italy, who showed resilience in the second half of the first Test. “They are a very physical team, so it’s going to be a massive game,” Stick said, cautioning against underestimating their opponents.

Italy’s squad is made up mostly of players from URC teams and Zebre, known for their strong set pieces and effective kicking game. The Springboks will need to enhance their performance to match Italy’s physical style. “We must improve and be much more effective in the way we want to play the game,” Stick added.

Willie le Roux, the veteran fullback, is set to reach a significant milestone with his 100th cap for the Springboks. Both Stick and player Salmaan Moerat praised Le Roux’s dedication and journey in international rugby. “To play 100 Test matches is a massive achievement,” Stick stated. Moerat shared his admiration, reflecting on watching Le Roux play growing up.

With the match taking place in Gqeberha, a city that has experienced a lack of significant rugby events, there is a palpable excitement among local fans. “They are avid rugby supporters, and they are going to come out in numbers,” Moerat described, highlighting the vibrant atmosphere expected at the stadium.

The Springboks are looking to make this match special for Le Roux, the debutants Asenathi Ntlabakanye, and Ethan Hooker. “We are extremely excited about the passionate support we have been receiving here,” Stick concluded, eager to deliver a memorable game for the fans.