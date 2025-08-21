Sprinkler Malfunction Disrupts Disney Concert at KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A night of Disney magic turned chaotic at KeyBank Center on Tuesday evening when a sprinkler burst just before the start of the ‘Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour.’ Fans, gathered to enjoy the show, were startled as water began leaking from the ceiling.

According to concertgoers, what began as a small trickle quickly escalated into a significant downpour from the lighting fixtures and sprinkler heads. Eyewitnesses reported that part of the drywall collapsed, sending debris crashing to the ground near where families were standing.

Despite the alarming situation, the concert proceeded as planned. Fans expressed frustration with the arena’s lack of communication during the incident. Many were uncertain about their safety as staff closed merchandise tables and directed attendees to their seats without providing concrete information.

Amanda Wilson, a guest at KeyBank Center, voiced her concerns, stating, ‘There were a lot of kids and families in there last night, and many people were scared and didn’t really know what was going on after the ceiling fell. You keep hoping and praying that someday we will get back to where the franchise once was, but when you can’t even keep the building up, how are you going to keep the talent in town.’

The Buffalo Sabres, who manage KeyBank Center, confirmed that a sprinkler was activated before the concert, leading to water collection in a limited area of the venue. They emphasized the importance of guest safety and stated that cleanup efforts were ongoing throughout the night.

However, no details have been released regarding the cause of the sprinkler malfunction or whether future maintenance and repairs will be conducted.