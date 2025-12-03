Spurs Aim to End Grizzlies’ Winning Streak Tonight

San Antonio, Texas — The San Antonio Spurs will host the Memphis Grizzlies tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Frost Bank Center. The Spurs, who hold a 13-6 record, seek to capitalize on their home advantage after a 2-2 road trip. The Grizzlies, currently at 9-12, are looking to extend their winning streak to four games.

Memphis has been on a roll lately, going 5-1 since their last encounter with the Spurs, which ended in a 111-101 loss. The winning streak has been propelled by standout performances from big men Zach Edey, Santi Aldama, and Jaren Jackson Jr. Meanwhile, the Spurs have demonstrated strong play from their guards, such as De’Aaron Fox and Devin Vassell, even as top draft pick Victor Wembanyama and others remain sidelined.

Injury reports reveal both teams will be shorthanded. The Spurs are without Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and Jordan McLaughlin, while the Grizzlies will miss Ja Morant, Ty Jerome, and Scotty Pippen Jr., among others. San Antonio is coming off a tough loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and needs to tighten their defense to avoid another defeat.

Zach Edey has emerged as a dominant force for the Grizzlies, recently posting a 32-point, 17-rebound, and 5-block performance against the Sacramento Kings. Spurs’ center Luke Kornet will face a significant challenge in containing him.

The Spurs will rely on their wing players to exploit Memphis’s weaknesses. With players like Keldon Johnson and Julian Champagnie stepping up, San Antonio hopes to overcome their injuries by capitalizing on perimeter shooting, as Memphis struggles defensively at the three-point line.

This matchup marks the second of four meetings this season, with the Spurs having won the first matchup on November 18. Historically, the Spurs have a significant advantage, leading the all-time series 77-42 against the Grizzlies.

As both teams come into this critical game with plenty to prove, fans can expect an exciting matchup that could shift the balance in the Southwest Division.