Spurs Claim Narrow Victory Over Grizzlies in Thrilling Home Game

San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Spurs secured a dramatic 126-119 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. Harrison Barnes led the Spurs with a career-high 31 points, including several crucial 3-pointers in the game’s final moments.

De’Aaron Fox added 29 points and was instrumental in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 points as the Spurs overcame a seven-point deficit. The win improved San Antonio’s home record to 9-2.

Despite being without star point guard Ja Morant, the Grizzlies kept the game competitive with six players scoring in double figures. Cam Spencer led Memphis with 21 points off the bench, while Zach Edey contributed a double-double of 19 points and 15 rebounds.

Both teams displayed strong performances throughout, exchanging the lead a remarkable 22 times. The Spurs shot 50% from the field, capitalizing on their three-point shooting, going 35% from beyond the arc.

The game marked a significant turnaround for Barnes, who had struggled with his shooting in recent games. After a poor shooting performance on Sunday, he made his first three 3-pointers on Tuesday, finishing 7-of-12 from deep.

The Grizzlies dominated the paint, outscoring the Spurs 58-42. Edey controlled the boards with 11 defensive rebounds while dealing with some tough contact during the game.

The Spurs’ next match will be against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, while Memphis will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.