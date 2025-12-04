Sports
Spurs Claim Narrow Victory Over Grizzlies in Thrilling Home Game
San Antonio, TX — The San Antonio Spurs secured a dramatic 126-119 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. Harrison Barnes led the Spurs with a career-high 31 points, including several crucial 3-pointers in the game’s final moments.
De’Aaron Fox added 29 points and was instrumental in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 points as the Spurs overcame a seven-point deficit. The win improved San Antonio’s home record to 9-2.
Despite being without star point guard Ja Morant, the Grizzlies kept the game competitive with six players scoring in double figures. Cam Spencer led Memphis with 21 points off the bench, while Zach Edey contributed a double-double of 19 points and 15 rebounds.
Both teams displayed strong performances throughout, exchanging the lead a remarkable 22 times. The Spurs shot 50% from the field, capitalizing on their three-point shooting, going 35% from beyond the arc.
The game marked a significant turnaround for Barnes, who had struggled with his shooting in recent games. After a poor shooting performance on Sunday, he made his first three 3-pointers on Tuesday, finishing 7-of-12 from deep.
The Grizzlies dominated the paint, outscoring the Spurs 58-42. Edey controlled the boards with 11 defensive rebounds while dealing with some tough contact during the game.
The Spurs’ next match will be against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, while Memphis will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.
Recent Posts
- Princeton Women Face Tough Matches at Colgate, Cornell This Weekend
- Classic Holiday Hits Return to Billboard’s Top 10 This December
- MrBeast Launches Fintech Services Targeting Young Audience
- Eagles Reflect on Past Lessons Amid Current Struggles
- New NYT Strands Word Game Challenges Players with Unique Puzzle Format
- Océane Dodin Makes a Strong Comeback at WTA 125 d’Angers
- Search for Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 to Resume on Dec. 30
- Liverpool Pays Tribute to Diogo Jota on 29th Birthday
- Max Kellerman Reflects on Departure from ESPN and Partnership with Stephen A. Smith
- MTA to Fully Transition from MetroCards to OMNY by 2026
- Cold Rain Expected in Houston Before Weekend Warmth
- Chilly Start and College Football Showdown in Texas This Week
- Cedar Rapids Police Discover Credit Card Skimmer at Family Dollar
- Palantir CEO Calls Trump Fascism Accusation ‘Stupid’
- Texas Longhorns Upset Texas A&M, Ending Their Undefeated Season
- Malaria Deaths Rise as WHO Warns of Growing Threats
- Florida Powerball Ticket Wins $1 Million in Holiday Drawing
- NYT Strands Shares Hints for Today’s Challenging Puzzle
- East Coast Braces for Major Winter Storm Tuesday
- Extreme Cold to Hit Midwest and Northeast with Light Snow Expected