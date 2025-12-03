Spurs Face Magic Without Wembanyama and Banchero in Key Matchup

ORLANDO, Florida — The San Antonio Spurs and the Orlando Magic square off on Dec. 3, 2025, despite both teams missing their young stars, Victor Wembanyama and Paolo Banchero, due to injuries.

Both teams have shown resilience this season, performing well with their new lineups. The Spurs, led by De'Aaron Fox, are emerging as a competitive force after a tough rebuild. They are currently 14-6, having recently secured a come-from-behind victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Fox, averaging 24.5 points and 6.4 assists, has stepped up significantly. However, the Spurs are also struggling, with notable absences including Wembanyama, sidelined with a calf injury. Their recent record without him is 6-2, although they have a high defensive rating of 117.3.

Meanwhile, the Magic carry a 13-8 record and have thrived without Banchero, who is out with a groin injury. They have recorded a 7-2 record in his absence, showing a strong offensive rating of 120.6. Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs have been key contributors, maintaining the team’s success.

As the teams prepare to clash, there are points of contention. The Magic excel in defense, allowing only 107.9 points on average, which ranks them in the league’s top five. On the other hand, the Spurs are working on building their chemistry and refining their defense, which remains a significant challenge.

Tonight’s game is pivotal as both franchises aim for playoff contention. The Spurs hope to capitalize despite their injuries, while the Magic look to build on their strong performances and maintain their momentum.

According to recent betting lines, the Magic are favored by 5.5 points. The matchup presents a significant opportunity for both teams to assess their current standings and the potential impacts of their star players’ absences going forward.