Spurs Prepare for NBA Draft, Set to Select Dylan Harper

San Antonio, Texas — The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up for the 2025 NBA Draft set to take place on June 25. With the second overall pick, the Spurs are widely expected to select guard Dylan Harper from Rutgers, enhancing the team’s future and legacy of community impact.

Harper, 19, has already made headlines for his volunteer work, including tutoring students and organizing coat drives in New Jersey and New York. His commitment to community service aligns with the Spurs’ long-standing reputation for giving back.

“When you get here, you see how the Spurs are so community-centered,” said former Spurs player Sean Elliott, reflecting on the team’s strong relationship with San Antonio. Elliott pointed to fellow legends like David Robinson, who consistently inspire future players to engage with the community.

Current Spurs rookie Stephon Castle, who received the 2024 Rookie of the Year honors, echoed this sentiment, stating the importance of player involvement in local initiatives. “It’s been one of the great legacies of the Spurs to have their leadership and star players shining a spotlight on issues like food insecurity,” Castle said.

Just last season, after his draft, Castle served as a commissioner for the Spurs’ community outreach programs and actively participated in food bank initiatives. The team’s coaching staff, including previously retired coach Gregg Popovich, has a history of community involvement as well.

As Harper nears completion of a successful college career, his recent work and prior visits to San Antonio have built excitement among Spurs fans. His size, passing, and scoring ability could make him a significant addition to the Spurs roster.

The Spurs have a solid history of drafting impactful players known for their community service, such as Wembanyama. The announcement is expected to affirm the team’s strategy of nurturing talent not only on the court but also in local communities.

Fans enthused about Harper joining the Spurs will gather at Roca & Martillo at La Cantera to watch the draft on a large LED screen, eager to witness the next chapter in the franchise’s storied history.