Spurs Rally for New Arena in Downtown San Antonio This Weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are hosting their first public rally to support a new arena on Saturday. The event, called “Win Together,” will take place at Idle Beer Hall & Brewery at 414 Brooklyn Avenue, starting at 6 p.m.

The Spurs aim to gather support from fans for the city’s planned sports and entertainment district at Hemisfair. Two key proposals will be on the ballot this fall: Proposition A and Proposition B.

Proposition A seeks to fund $191.8 million in upgrades to the Frost Bank Center, Freeman Coliseum, and the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Grounds. Proposition B would authorize up to $311 million to help pay for a new downtown arena.

“What’s at stake is more than an arena – it’s our community’s next chapter,” said San Antonio Spurs Governor Peter J. Holt. “It’s about pride in who we are as a city and belief in what San Antonio can become.”

On August 21, the San Antonio City Council voted 7-4 in favor of advancing the project, with some council members expressing concerns. Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones and three other council members voted against it, urging for more time for public engagement.

A tense exchange took place between Jones and Holt during the meeting. Jones pressed for a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Holt regarding the need for an independent economic study related to the arena project.

“There’s ample information that shows this city deserves an urban core that we are proud of,” Holt replied amidst applause from the audience.

The proposed funding includes the city contributing up to $489 million for the arena while Bexar County would add up to $311 million. The Spurs organization will also contribute a minimum of $500 million, covering any cost overruns.

According to recent estimates, the total cost of the downtown arena could reach around $1.3 billion. A vote to decide the county’s share of the funding will occur on November 4, alongside voting on Proposition A and Proposition B.

“By harnessing tourist dollars and private investment, this plan will deliver a new downtown arena while expanding and upgrading existing facilities without imposing new taxes on residents,” Holt stated.