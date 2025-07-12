Spurs Rookie Carter Bryant Impresses with Defense in Summer League

San Antonio, Texas

Rookie Carter Bryant of the San Antonio Spurs showcased his defensive prowess during an NBA Summer League game against the Philadelphia 76ers on July 10, 2025. The 19-year-old, selected as the 14th overall pick, is already making a case for significant playing time this season.

In just 30 seconds during the second quarter, Bryant registered three blocks, turning heads and fueling excitement among Spurs fans. NBA TV captured the moment, highlighting his swift defensive moves. “Carter Bryant BLOCK PARTY! 2 straight denials gives him 3 blocks in a span of 30 seconds,” they tweeted.

Despite some fans downplaying the significance of Summer League performances, the Spurs have reason to be optimistic. Bryant’s defensive skills were evident during his time at the University of Arizona, setting him apart as a valuable asset for the Spurs.

Before facing Philadelphia, the Spurs held a record of 1-2 in the Summer League. In the games he played, Bryant averaged 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in approximately 22.7 minutes.

Though he has competition for playing time from veterans like Harrison Barnes and Keldon Johnson, Bryant’s effort and hustle suggest he could find his niche with the team, especially under the new direction of head coach Mitch Johnson.

The Spurs have a strong history of cultivating talent, and many believe they can develop Bryant into a key player.