Sports
Spurs Seek to Overcome Grizzlies Amid Injury Concerns
MEMPHIS, TN — The San Antonio Spurs (25-10) aim to extend their four-game road win streak as they face the Memphis Grizzlies (15-20) tonight, January 6, 2026. Both teams have seen contrasting fortunes since their last meeting.
The Spurs currently sit second in the Western Conference, despite struggling recently. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are fighting to secure a play-in spot after losing their last four games and dealing with multiple injuries.
Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant is listed as questionable due to a calf injury, alongside several players already ruled out, including Zach Edey and Brandon Clarke. The absence of key players has hampered Memphis’s performance, dropping them to 23rd in defensive rating.
Since facing each other earlier this season, the Spurs have bounced back from injuries and now have a nearly full roster. In their previous games, San Antonio outperformed Memphis at home, winning by margins of seven and ten points.
Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox has been on a scoring roll, averaging 21.7 points per game. His recent performance makes him a key player to watch. He aims to exploit the Grizzlies’ defensive weaknesses tonight.
The Spurs are eager to avoid another offensive slump. If they can regain their shooting form, they might secure a significant win over a depleted Grizzlies team. As of now, they are favored by 5.5 points going into this game.
Injury reports show that the Spurs will be without Devin Vassell (groin injury) and Victor Wembanyama is questionable due to knee issues. The outcome of these injury statuses could play a crucial role in the game.
Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET at the FedExForum in Memphis. Fans remain hopeful for an exciting matchup as both teams seek to turn their seasons around.
Recent Posts
- Oilers Seek Victory Against Predators at Rogers Place
- Kansas Jayhawks Lose Close Match to UCF in Big 12 Opener
- Netflix’s ‘Run Away’ Premieres as Harlan Coben’s Latest Mystery
- Pacers Struggle Continue: 12 Straight Losses Amid Injury Woes
- Banchero Leads Magic to Thrilling Victory Over Pacers
- Melania Trump Premieres Film Trailer Ahead of Inauguration Documentary Release
- Trump Cuts $10 Billion in Child Care Funding Amid Fraud Allegations
- Jessica Pegula and Anna Kalinskaya Face Off in Brisbane
- Matt Kalil Sues Ex-Wife Over Private Comments About Their Divorce
- Best Medicine Debuts as Fox’s Heartwarming Take on Small-Town Charm
- Doc Season 2 Midseason Premiere Set for January 6 with Major Twists
- Jay Huff’s Future with Pacers in Doubt as Performance Declines
- January’s Jewish TV Premieres Celebrate Dramatic and Comedic Heritage
- Gobert Shines in Timberwolves’ Victory Over Wizards
- Kaden Strayhorn Transfers from Michigan to Alabama After Official Visit
- New Officer Eva Imani Brings Change to Chicago P.D.
- Wizards Eye Trae Young Amid Trade Talks with Hawks
- Pacers’ Johnny Furphy to Start Against Magic After Mathurin’s Injury
- Will Trent Returns for Season 4 with New Challenges
- Chaos Unfolds in Greek Getaway for Real Housewives