Spurs Sign Luke Kornet; Jordan Clarkson Becomes Free Agent

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have bolstered their roster by agreeing to a four-year, $41 million contract with center Luke Kornet, according to a report by ESPN’s Shams Charania. The deal was finalized on June 30, just after the NBA free agency began at 5 p.m. on Monday.

Kornet, standing at 7 feet 2 inches, brings valuable experience to the Spurs, who have been working to improve their frontcourt around their star player, Victor Wembanyama. The signing represents a significant effort from the Spurs to escape a six-year playoff drought following a challenging 34-48 season.

Before joining the Spurs, Kornet excelled with the Boston Celtics, where he averaged 6.0 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting an impressive 66.8% from the field last season. Kornet’s notable playoff performance included a memorable game against the New York Knicks, where he recorded seven blocks.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are not only focused on Kornet. They have also been pursuing Guerschon Yabusele, a 6-foot-8 forward who previously played for the Philadelphia 76ers. Yabusele, who gained attention during the 2024 Paris Olympics, also represents a potential addition for a team in need of frontcourt depth.

In another development, Jordan Clarkson, an 11-year NBA veteran and graduate of San Antonio’s Wagner High School, has become a free agent after receiving a buyout from the Utah Jazz. Clarkson, who averaged 16.2 points last season and was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2021, is looking for a new team and has expressed interest in joining a playoff contender.

As the Spurs make moves to improve their squad for the upcoming season, including the hiring of first-time head coach Mitch Johnson, they aim to make a substantial playoff push in 2026. The addition of Kornet, coupled with other potential signings, reflects the team’s ambition to return to form.