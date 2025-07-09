Sports
Spurs Sit Rookie Carter Bryant Against Warriors in Summer League
San Francisco, CA — The San Antonio Spurs decided not to play rookie Carter Bryant against the Golden State Warriors in the California Classic on Sunday night. This decision follows their previous game against the Miami Heat, where the Spurs lost 82-69.
In his Summer League debut, Bryant scored 7 points and grabbed 5 rebounds on 3-of-8 shooting. The team’s strategy revolves around managing his workload, as they seek to avoid back-to-back games for the 14th overall pick from the recent NBA Draft.
Spurs Summer League coach Mike Noyes expressed confidence in Bryant’s future development, stating, “We’ve got the utmost confidence in him. He will continue getting better over the course of Summer League.” Noyes confirmed that Bryant will play against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.
Notably, the Spurs will also be without their second lottery pick, Dylan Harper, who is sidelined due to a minor groin injury. The Spurs are optimistic about Harper’s return for the Las Vegas Summer League, which begins on July 10th.
Bryant, a standout from Arizona, averaged 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in his sole season with the Wildcats, primarily coming off the bench. His potential as a versatile wing and a high-level perimeter defender excites Spurs’ management as they look toward a future with promising young talent.
