Sports
Spurs’ Stephon Castle Questionable for New Year’s Eve Clash with Knicks
San Antonio, Texas – The San Antonio Spurs may need to adjust their lineup for the New Year’s Eve game against the New York Knicks, as star guard Stephon Castle is listed as questionable due to a left thumb sprain. The injury was reported ahead of the highly anticipated match-up on December 31.
Castle, a second-year guard, suffered the thumb strain during a 113-101 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 29. Despite scoring 15 points and providing eight assists, he struggled offensively, going 5 for 13 from the field.
This season, Castle’s performance has been impressive, with averages of 18.5 points, five rebounds, and seven assists per game, while shooting 50.3% from the field. His defensive play also stands out, averaging 1.3 steals per game.
Castle’s absence would significantly impact the Spurs, who are currently second in the Western Conference standings, trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder. San Antonio had recently enjoyed an eight-game winning streak, showcasing their potential despite injuries to key players like Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox.
Fellow Spurs guard Devin Vassell has already been ruled out for the Knicks game after suffering an adductor strain. Vassell, who has started all 32 games this season, left the game against the Cavaliers but later returned without obvious signs of injury. His status for the upcoming games will be monitored closely.
The Knicks, currently tied with the Spurs in terms of record at 23-9, will also face challenges as they are without Landry Shamet, Josh Hart, and Mitchell Robinson due to injuries. Tip-off for the game is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
