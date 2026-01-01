Sports
Spurs’ Winning Streak Ends as Jazz Claim Victory in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The San Antonio Spurs lost to the Utah Jazz 127-114, ending their eight-game winning streak on Saturday night. This defeat marked the first time this season the Spurs lost to a team with a losing record.
Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with a game-high 32 points, despite being on a minutes restriction following his return from a calf injury. He played 28 minutes and scored 11 points in the third quarter alone. Coach Mitch Johnson praised Wembanyama’s performance but expressed disappointment in the team’s execution.
“They obviously get credit for their production and performance, but I’m pretty disappointed in quite a few things,” Johnson said. “The game-plan execution in terms of just not being connected on very simple things we do every game.”
The Jazz took advantage of the Spurs’ mistakes, shooting 68.4% in the first half. Lauri Markkanen and Keyone George combined for 57 points, leading their team to victory. George also tied for the longest current streak with at least 20 points in eight consecutive games.
Wembanyama’s strong performance included converting a steal into a dunk that cut the Spurs’ deficit to three points in the fourth quarter. However, Utah pulled away in the final minutes.
After the game, Wembanyama did not speak to the media. Forward Keldon Johnson reflected on the loss, saying, “It’s a humbling loss. I feel like we can learn from it. We win together, we lose together and get back to the drawing board tomorrow.”
Jazz coach Will Hardy commended his young team’s composure. “That’s a really impressive back-to-back win against a really good team on the road,” he said.
San Antonio now shifts its focus to their upcoming game against Cleveland, aiming to bounce back from this setback.
