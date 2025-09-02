SPY Leads Options Market with High Volume Amid Mixed Stock Movements

NEW YORK, NY — The options market saw significant activity on Monday, September 1, 2025, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) leading in trading volume. SPY recorded 7.92 million options traded, including a rise in open interest for the $665 call option expiring on October 31, 2025, which increased by 27.79K contracts.

NVIDIA (NVDA) experienced a 3.32% decline in stock price while trading 4.82 million options. The $185 and $195 calls expiring on September 5, 2025, both saw substantial open interest increases, with jumps of 35.62K and 31.91K respectively. This could indicate trader interest despite the stock’s downward trend.

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) followed with an option volume of 4.48 million and a drop of 1.16% in its stock value. Open interest for the $475 and $480 put options expiring on October 17, 2025, increased by 27.32K and 27.28K, reflecting a hedge against potential losses.

Amid this market activity, Tesla (TSLA) saw a 3.50% fall, with 3.29 million options traded, while Alibaba (BABA) showed impressive growth at 12.90%, trading 1.27 million options.

Other notable options traders include the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), which declined by 0.44%, and Opendoor Technologies (OPEN), which increased by 4.22% despite mixed trading sentiments. Meanwhile, SPDR Gold ETF (GLD) rose by 0.96%, indicating a bullish expectation in precious metals.

Commenting on the market dynamics, analysts noted various movements across technology stocks and sectors, highlighting increased investor interest in options following market performance fluctuations. The diverse activities in options trading reflect traders’ attempts to position themselves for potential market shifts.

As of late, Rigetti Computing (RGTI) noted significant open interest rises for its $17.50 call and $15 put options expiring on September 5, 2025, showing over a 70K increase, indicating a mixed outlook among investors.