Square Enix Celebrates Final Fantasy IX’s 25th Anniversary with Special Movie

Tokyo, Japan — Square Enix has commemorated the 25th anniversary of the iconic video game Final Fantasy IX with the release of a special movie. On July 6, 2025, the company unveiled the brief but nostalgic video that showcases memorable cinematics from the game while featuring the beloved theme song, “Melodies of Life.” The film celebrates the beloved title’s return to the series’ medieval roots and whimsical art style.

Final Fantasy IX, originally launched in 2000, marked a significant shift back to traditional fantasy elements after previous installments explored futuristic themes. It is well-known for its engaging characters, endearing story, and turn-based combat system, which many fans continue to praise. The game has reportedly sold 8.9 million copies, making it one of the most successful titles in the Final Fantasy series.

In addition to the anniversary video, Square Enix unveiled a range of merchandise, including plushes, jewelry, figures, and even a Timeless Tale vinyl. This celebration comes at a time when rumors of a potential remake have circulated, yet Square Enix has not made any official announcements regarding a new version.

The special movie highlights key moments and characters from Final Fantasy IX, reinforcing its status as a classic RPG beloved by fans. Despite no official confirmation of a remake, speculation continues to mount. A representative from the company noted that while there are requests for a remake, the complexity and scale of the story could pose challenges for development.

The continued excitement surrounding Final Fantasy IX suggests that fans will eagerly await possible updates from Square Enix about future projects.