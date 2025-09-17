Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Release Date

Tokyo, Japan — Square Enix announced that Dragon Quest VII Reimagined will launch on February 5, 2026, for multiple platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This announcement was made during last week’s Nintendo Direct event.

Producer Takeshi Ichikawa detailed the changes in a recent interview, stating the game has been rebuilt for modern audiences. The original Dragon Quest VII, released for PlayStation in 2000, is known for its lengthy gameplay and uneven pacing, which the team addressed in this new version.

Ichikawa explained the team’s innovative approach to character design, revealing that they created physical dolls of the main characters, which were then scanned to produce their in-game models. This method contributes to a unique visual style. The game also features environments designed to resemble dioramas.

To improve storytelling, the development team restructured the narrative by cutting less relevant subplots and introducing new content, aiming for a more cohesive and engaging experience. Quality-of-life improvements, such as auto-battle options and adjustable battle speeds, are also included to streamline gameplay.

The reimagined version promises to enhance the strengths of the original while providing a fresh experience for both new players and longstanding fans. “Our goal was to build upon the strengths of the original game while delivering a deeper, more immersive story,” Ichikawa said.

Fans eagerly await this new interpretation, hoping it captures the magic of the original while offering modern improvements.