Squid Game Creator Unveils Ending Intentions Amid Spinoff Speculation

SEOUL, South Korea, July 01 (AJP) – The final moments of Netflix’s drama series Squid Game have ignited speculation about an American spinoff, particularly following a surprise appearance by actress Cate Blanchett. However, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk clarified that the cliffhanger ending was designed for dramatic impact, not to launch a new franchise.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on June 30, Hwang expressed his excitement for the possibility of another director exploring the Squid Game universe, especially someone he admires like David Fincher. He mentioned, “Honestly, nothing has been said to me officially by Netflix about this. I’ve only read it in articles myself as well.”

In the show’s finale, Blanchett’s character, a Los Angeles-based recruiter, exchanges a tense glance with the Front Man, played by Lee Byung-hun. This moment hints at the games potentially spreading beyond South Korea’s borders. Hwang, however, insisted the story’s primary message revolves around the inescapable cycle of competition and exploitation in modern society.

Hwang admitted that he initially envisioned a different ending for protagonist Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, where he would survive and reunite with his daughter in the United States. But as he crafted the story, Hwang felt a symbolic sacrifice would convey a more powerful message about the need for generational change.

“I thought, ‘What kind of sacrifices do we need to make in the current generation for us to be able to leave the future generation with a better world?’ So I wanted Gi-hun’s sacrifice to be a symbol of that,” he explained. As of now, Netflix has not commented on any future developments tied to Squid Game.