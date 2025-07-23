Sports
Sramkova Faces Maleckova in Livesport Prague Open Round of 32
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — In the Round of 32 at the Livesport Prague Open 2021, Rebecca Sramkova will compete against Jesika Maleckova on Monday. Ranked No. 34, Sramkova has betting odds of -649 to advance to the Round of 16, while Maleckova stands at +425.
The implied probability from the moneyline indicates that Maleckova has an 86.6% chance of winning. Odds were last updated Monday at 6:35 AM ET.
Sramkova is coming off a strong performance in the Billie Jean King Cup, where she recently secured a victory on April 11. The Slovak player carries a 15-19 win-loss record in 2025, with six wins and nine losses on hard courts.
Meanwhile, Maleckova has recorded a 13-7 victory record this season, showing promise on hard surfaces with a perfect 2-0 record. Last year in Prague, she exited in the qualifications against Anastasiia Sobolieva.
This matchup between Sramkova and Maleckova will be the sixth contest between the two, with their previous matches favoring Sramkova, who has won all five encounters thus far.
Tennis analysts are predicting a strong performance from Sramkova, who is favored to win this match in two sets.
The match is scheduled for 6:30 PM local time on the CENTRE court.
