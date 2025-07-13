Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh T20I Series Begins July 10

Kandy, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka will face Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series starting July 10. The matches will take place at three venues: Pallekele, Dambulla, and Colombo. The first T20I kicks off at 7:00 PM IST at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

This series follows a two-match Test series, which Sri Lanka won 1-0, and a three-match ODI series, which ended 2-1 in favor of the hosts. Sri Lanka claimed the second Test with a resounding victory, winning by an innings and 78 runs. In the ODIs, Sri Lanka won the first and third games, while Bangladesh managed a single win in the second match.

For the upcoming T20Is, Sri Lanka has recalled all-rounders Dasun Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne. Fast bowler Eshan Malinga has earned his first T20I call-up. However, star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga will miss the series due to injury, which has raised concerns for the team.

Bangladesh has undergone several changes to their squad since their last T20I series against Pakistan. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Soumya Sarkar have been dropped, while Mohammad Saifuddin and Nasum Ahmed return to the lineup.

Fans in Sri Lanka can watch the matches on Ten Cricket, Dialog TV, and PEO TV with paid subscriptions. Siyatha TV will broadcast the games for free. In India, fans can stream the matches on the Fancode app and website, as well as on Sony Liv. They will also air on Sony Sports 1 HD and Sony Ten Sports 2 HD channels. Furthermore, TNT Sports will broadcast the series in the United Kingdom, while SuperSport will cover it across Africa. Rush will show the matches in the Caribbean.

With Sri Lanka historically winning 11 out of 17 T20I encounters against Bangladesh, the hosts aim to continue their dominance. Fans are eagerly anticipating how the teams will compete in the upcoming matches.