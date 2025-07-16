Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Set for Thrilling 3rd T20I Showdown

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka will face Bangladesh in the third T20 International on Wednesday, aiming to secure a series victory on their home ground.

The match is scheduled for 7 PM local time at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. This is the final match of a closely contested series, with both teams eager to claim the trophy.

In the previous game, Bangladesh displayed impressive performance led by all-rounder Shamim Hossain, who contributed significantly with both bat and ball. Hossain’s all-round heroics helped Bangladesh level the series.

“We are feeling confident after the last win, and we are prepared to give our best,” Hossain said during a press conference. “Every match is important, and we know the significance of winning this series.”

On the other hand, Sri Lanka is determined to bounce back after their defeat. They have a solid lineup, with experienced players like Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga expected to make a difference.

“We need to play our game and not underestimate them. Every match is a new challenge,” Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka stated.

The match is expected to attract a large crowd, with fans excited to see the two teams battle it out under the lights. Cricket lovers around the country are eagerly anticipating the action.

The series is part of a longer tour, which has included ODI matches earlier this month. Both teams have shown great skill and competitive spirit throughout.

As the teams prepare for the match, the atmosphere is charged with anticipation. Fans will be hoping for a thrilling finale to this T20 series.