Sri Lanka Dominates Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025 Match

Dubai, UAE – Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2025 T20 match on September 15, 2025. The Lankan team, coming off a strong victory against Bangladesh, aimed to extend their winning streak and improve their net run rate.

Sri Lanka’s bowlers, including Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera, previously stifled Bangladesh’s batting, allowing only 139 runs. Sri Lanka successfully chased the target in just over 14 overs. Captain Charith Asalanka expressed confidence in his balanced squad, emphasizing their focus on consistency in both batting and bowling.

In contrast, Hong Kong struggled, suffering defeats against Afghanistan and Bangladesh in their earlier matches, and they knew their chances of advancing in the tournament were slim. However, the team aimed to upset Sri Lanka and salvage something from the tournament.

The match began with Hong Kong showing early promise, scoring quickly and putting pressure on Sri Lankan bowlers. Despite the good start, Sri Lanka’s Chameera struck first, dismissing Hong Kong’s Zeeshan Ali for 23 runs in the fifth over.

Hong Kong’s captain Yasim Murtaza acknowledged the team’s hard work, but he also recognized the challenges of competing against stronger sides like Sri Lanka. The match unfolded with ebb and flow, providing plenty of action for the sparse crowd at the stadium.

As the match continued, Sri Lanka’s bowlers aimed to tighten their grip on the game while Hong Kong fought for survival, looking to pull off a surprising win. With both teams showcasing their skills, the stage was set for a gripping encounter in the ongoing Asia Cup.