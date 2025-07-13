Sri Lanka Hosts Bangladesh for First T20I Match in 2025 Series

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka is set to face Bangladesh in the first T20I match of the long-awaited 2025 series. The match will take place on Tuesday, October 10, at the R. Premadasa Stadium, a venue known for its lively atmosphere and supportive cricket fans.

This series marks an important step for both teams as they prepare for upcoming international competitions. The T20I format will provide an exciting spectacle for fans, featuring both established stars and emerging talents.

As Sri Lanka gears up, coach Mickey Arthur expressed confidence in his team. ‘We have been training hard and the players are looking sharp. It’s crucial for us to start strong against Bangladesh,’ he said during a press conference.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan also emphasized the need for a good start. ‘Every match is a chance to show our skills. We know Sri Lanka will be tough at home, but we are ready for the challenge,’ he stated.

The match will kick off at 7:00 PM local time, with thousands of fans expected to fill the stands. As both teams have strong lineups, cricket enthusiasts are in for an exciting showdown.