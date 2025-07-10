Sri Lanka Set to Face Bangladesh in First T20I Match

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in the first T20 International match on Sunday, marking the start of a highly anticipated series.

The match, held at the R. Premadasa Stadium, is set to kick off at 7 PM local time. Both teams are looking to gain momentum early in the series, with Sri Lanka aiming for a strong performance in front of home fans.

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka expressed confidence ahead of the match. “We are prepared and excited to face a competitive team like Bangladesh. Our players are in good form, and we hope to start the series on a winning note,” Shanaka said during a press conference.

Bangladesh, led by captain Shakib Al Hasan, is known for its recent successes in T20 cricket. “We respect Sri Lanka but are ready to give our best. Our team has strong players who can handle pressure,” Al Hasan said.

The two teams have a rich history in T20 matches, with both sides showing flashes of brilliance in previous encounters. Fans are optimistic about a thrilling match filled with fireworks and outstanding performances.

As the players gear up for the challenge, cricket enthusiasts across the globe will be eagerly watching to see which team gains the upper hand in this exciting series opener.