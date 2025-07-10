SSC GD 2025 Scorecard Download Deadline Approaches

New Delhi, India — Candidates who wish to download the SSC GD scorecard for the 2025 examination have until 5:00 PM today, July 10, 2025, to do so. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) confirmed the closing of the download link for the SSC GD Constable scorecard and the final answer key on its official website.

The SSC GD scorecard download option was available to candidates since June 26, 2025, following the announcement of the results on June 17, 2025. Along with the scorecards, the final answer key in PDF format can also be downloaded until the same time today.

The Commission made it clear that no requests for scorecards or final answer key downloads will be entertained after the closing time. For convenience, candidates are encouraged to access the SSC website, ssc.gov.in, and follow the instructions to retrieve their scorecards.

The process for downloading the scorecard involves logging in with registration details and navigating to the marks tab under the SSC GD 2025 exam section.

Additionally, more than 3.94 lakh candidates have been shortlisted for the SSC GD Physical Test (PET/PST), with the dates for the physical tests to be announced by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soon.

It is crucial for candidates to ensure they retrieve their materials before the deadline as this may affect their future participation in required physical assessments and subsequent recruitment procedures.